April 23, 2022

US SECRETARIES OF STATE, DEFENSE HEAD TO UKRAINE FOR SUNDAY TALKS, ZELENSKY SAYS:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, for his first face-to-face meeting with members of President Biden’s cabinet since the Russian invasion began.

“Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us,” Zelensky said in a Saturday press conference.

“We will be expecting, when the security will allow, the President of the United States to come and to talk to us,” Zelensky added.