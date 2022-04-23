April 23, 2022

RASMUSSEN POLL: Most Democrats Still Believe Russia Stole 2016 Election From Hillary.

They’re also Biden’s last redoubt of supporters: “Those who believe that Russian social media posts threw the election are highest among President Joe Biden’s supporters. ‘President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are most certain that Russian interference changed the 2016 election, and to fear future interference,’ the analysis said. ‘Among voters who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 86% believe it’s at least somewhat likely Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and 75% think it is very likely that Russia will try to interfere in this year’s congressional midterm elections. By contrast, among voters who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 18% think the 2016 election was changed by Russian interference, and just 20% say Russian interference in this year’s midterms is very likely.’”