April 25, 2022

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: I linked last week to “The Sausage Factory,” an article that attempts to explain why essentially all selective colleges and universities engage in race-preferential admissions. It isn’t because they each have made an independent pedagogical judgment that the education they offer would be improved by such a policy. Rather, it is because state legislators demand such policies, foundations and the federal government dangle carrots to encourage such policies, accreditors demand greater and greater diversity, etc. Under the circumstances, open dissent is unlikely.

One thing I failed to discuss in “The Sausage Factory” is the federal “Hispanic Serving Institutions” program. Under it, colleges and universities that are eligible for lucrative grants if at least 25% of their students are Hispanic. As a result some schools have been falling all over themselves to get to 25%.