April 23, 2022

JIM TREACHER: CNN+ Gets Subtracted.

I propose using CNN+ as a unit of measure. Instead of saying things like, “I’ll be gone for about a month,” you can say, “I’ll be gone for a CNN+.”

“Wow, why is Becky being so crabby?”

“Oh, it’s just her time of the CNN+.”

It’s vulgar and uncharitable to gloat over the failure of an enemy, but hey, I didn’t make CNN blow $300 million on this debacle. I didn’t spend years lying to CNN’s viewers and ruining their brand. I didn’t poach Chris Wallace from Fox News and hire a bunch of other people to work on a project that nobody with half a brain would’ve ever tried.

All those wealthy, powerful people actually convinced themselves anybody wanted this. What an incredible mass self-delusion. What hubris. I can’t wait for the inevitable Hulu miniseries about this humiliating trainwreck.