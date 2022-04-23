April 23, 2022
JIM TREACHER: CNN+ Gets Subtracted.
I propose using CNN+ as a unit of measure. Instead of saying things like, “I’ll be gone for about a month,” you can say, “I’ll be gone for a CNN+.”
“Wow, why is Becky being so crabby?”
“Oh, it’s just her time of the CNN+.”
It’s vulgar and uncharitable to gloat over the failure of an enemy, but hey, I didn’t make CNN blow $300 million on this debacle. I didn’t spend years lying to CNN’s viewers and ruining their brand. I didn’t poach Chris Wallace from Fox News and hire a bunch of other people to work on a project that nobody with half a brain would’ve ever tried.
All those wealthy, powerful people actually convinced themselves anybody wanted this. What an incredible mass self-delusion. What hubris. I can’t wait for the inevitable Hulu miniseries about this humiliating trainwreck.
If it’s anything like HBO’s 1996 film, The Late Shift (on the battle between Jay Leno, David Letterman, and NBC to replace Johnny Carson), I would definitely watch that.