April 23, 2022

THE OBLIGATORY “MADISON CAWTHORN LINGERIE PHOTOS SURFACE” POST: “The photos do seem more ‘game on a vacation cruise’ than ‘getting in touch with a softer side of my personality.’ Exit question: Who would have photos of him on a cruise years before he ran for Congress, though? Were they posted on a friend’s Facebook account years ago and discovered by an opponent’s oppo research team? Or are his friends turning on him now too and digging through their archives for stuff to feed to the media?”

UPDATE: When the press says that things “surface,” what it means is that someone dug them up. They use to passive voice to obscure what’s actually going on.