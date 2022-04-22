April 22, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden’s Earth Day Remarks Show Just How Much He Is Deteriorating.

“At the, at the, the, uh…. big meeting we had in Europe.” He can’t even remember the name of the meeting he went to a couple of months ago. You know, the thing.

Then there are the “economic cubs” in the West.

I think he was trying to say “economic hubs” there but slurred his words, so it ran together. But, it’s always quite the adventure trying to interpret Joe Biden. One has to feel sorry for his sign language interpreter, when he has one working — that must be quite the challenge.

But guess what Biden promised? He’s going to make sure they “completely… start the process” to make sure that “every vehicle” in the military is “climate-friendly.”

This may be one of his dumbest comments yet. Does he even know what a military is supposed to be about? That you should be concentrated on ensuring that it can kill people and break things — as necessary to protect America. Is he going to ensure that we only have to go to war in places where they have charging stations for our electric tanks? Will the tank clean up the area after it takes out a building? You see how ridiculous it all is. The fact that seems to be a priority for him is madness. But he’s going to spend “billions” to get it done.