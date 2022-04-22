April 22, 2022

STEPHEN MILLER: CNN+ crashes and burns.

CNN+ and its historic collapse after a $300 million launch is indeed reflective of the CNN roster of talent. CNN+ gave programs to network names like Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper and Don Lemon. All of these hosts (and others) have enough trouble drawing an audience on regular cable broadcasting, let alone streaming.

Over the past six years, CNN has become the network of resistance to Donald Trump and the Republicans, without a single opposing viewpoint for balance. Although former CNN president Jeff Zucker is gone, CNN has not moved on from his “All Trump, All Fox News, all the time” model. Much of the talent that made their names off that model still remain at CNN.

That’s all fine and well if that’s what CNN wants. But the network continues to pretend otherwise. Until it can reconcile those two models, it will never succeed. Brian Stelter still acts as though he is a straight news man when in reality he is little more than a janitor for a largely agenda-driven industry. Jim Acosta made his reputation as a grandstanding anti-Trump White House reporter and was rewarded with a show.

So to disagree with Licht, CNN won’t recoup any kind of value with its audience until it cuts loose personalities like that, as well as its sinking streaming service. CNN’s talent is the problem.