April 21, 2022

DANA LOESCH: Disney Losing Their Corporate Welfare Isn’t Revenge, It’s A Reckoning. “The left hated corporations influencing issues because of Citizens United v. FEC until they realized they could push Disney to lobby for them and now they LOVE corporations again! Party! I’m confused — are corporations still evil? They can’t influence issues or push for candidates that aren’t Democrat and they have more rights to a child than the parents raising said child? We really need some consistency from the left here.”