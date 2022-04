WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY EXPECTED TO SHUT DOWN CNN+:

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+, two people familiar with the matter tell Variety. Discovery will address CNN staffers later today.

CNN itself reports: CNN+ will shut down at the end of April.

And so, as he flies the Blue Lady of the Skies into the sunset, we say “Aloha!” Five O’clock CNN+, and return to our duties. Let me remind you, the Weblog is open twenty-four hours a day for your dining and dancing pleasure.

Exit quote: