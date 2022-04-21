April 21, 2022

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH JACK DORSEY IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Claims He Witnessed Incident Where CNN Tried To Falsify News.

“Idan’s tweet stemmed from an earlier remark that Dorsey made on the platform when he called out CNN’s Brian Stelter and a columnist for The Washington Post on Monday over a tweet that took aim at Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Dorsey referenced a tweet from Stelter that stated: ‘Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, @pbump says: ‘He’s selling doubt…’ Dorsey responded to the tweet by asking in a tweet, ‘and you all are selling hope?’”