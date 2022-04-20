April 20, 2022

REPORT: Trump releases audio that appears to refute claim he walked out of interview over 2020 questions.

Turn the camera off,” Trump says at the close of the video clip as he appears to rise from his chair. “Very dishonest.”

But the audio of the end of the interview appears to tell a different story. The two men laughed and thanked each other, the recording shows. There are no signs of Trump’s storming off set.

“That was a great interview,” Morgan says in the audio at the end.

Trump agrees with a “yeah.”

“Thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” Morgan says.

That’s when Trump says, “Turn the camera off.” By then, the former president had already risen from his chair, according to his communications director, Taylor Budowich, who supplied the audio to NBC News.

Budowich alleged that the show’s producers deceptively edited the video by splicing the sound of Trump saying “turn the camera off” to make it falsely appear as if he made the statement while he was rising in anger.

As for Trump’s saying “very deceptive,” he made the comment after a frustrated Budowich called out Morgan for dragging out the interview and falsely and repeatedly saying he had one last question, only to ask more.