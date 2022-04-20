April 20, 2022

AMERICA’S GOVERNOR KEEPS ON WINNING: Florida Senate Passes Bill Stripping Disney World of Special Status.

“Other developers have to play by different rules, Universal Studios has to play by different rules and so Disney really does have an unfair business advantage,” Rollins College Professor Emeritus Richard Foglesong told the NBC affiliate.

The liberal media, as usual, continues to read the situation entirely wrong as seen Wednesday from MSNBC’s Symone Sanders who just recently was a senior communications staffer in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sanders said “my money is on the Disney lobbyists, honey” on Meet the Press Daily. “Do you think those state legislators down in Florida are going to bend to the will of the governor? No,” she said confidently.

Host Chuck Todd then pointed out that Florida’s Senate “just passed this bill.”