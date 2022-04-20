April 20, 2022

TWO BRANDONS IN ONE! Biden Says Masking Is a Choice as His DOJ Fights to Hold Onto Mandate. “This is welcome news, of course. Think how much national angst we would have saved ourselves if this had been the government’s policy from the start. Unfortunately, our cognitively addled president sorta forgot that he had ordered the Justice Department to appeal the ruling by a federal judge in Florida that ended the mask mandate on transportation. The DoJ has the CDC’s back as the public health agency attempts to maintain the mask mandate.”