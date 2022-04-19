April 19, 2022

21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Elon Musk Says He Could Make “Catgirl” Sex Robots If He Wanted To.

Musk has repeatedly talked about his infatuation with catgirls, which are fictional human female characters with cat ears, tails, and whiskers, often portrayed in anime and manga.

In 2019, he joked that an upcoming Tesla software feature would not only blow customers’ minds, but it’d also be a “crucial step towards catgirls.”

While Musk is clearly having a laugh by bringing a weird meme to an otherwise earnest conversation, Tesla is indeed working on a humanoid robot called Optimus.

So far, though, all we’ve seen is a performer in a black and white jumpsuit dancing on stage at the company’s AI Day event last year.

And, since it’s Musk, the billionaire CEO couldn’t help himself but make some rather big promises during his chat with Anderson.

“I think we’ll have like an interesting prototype sometime this year,” he said. “We might have something useful next year, but I think quite likely within at least two years.”

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that we shouldn’t take Musk’s predictions at face value. After all, he’s fallen short plenty of times in the past.