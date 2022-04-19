April 19, 2022

HERE ARE 19 REASONS WHY THE LEFT WANTS TO DESTROY THE LIBS OF TIKTOK TWITTER ACCOUNT:

The following tweets are the reasons why the Left, in this case the Washington Post, chose to dox — out — the previously unidentified person who runs the Twitter account called “LibsofTikTok.”

The article asserts that the LibsofTikTok account is “fueling the right’s outrage machine.” That’s the way the woman who wrote the article framed the issue, but the rest of humanity considers it a public service.

That wasn’t the point of the doxxing, however. After the Left’s “outrage machine” got LibsofTikTok suspended from the social media platform twice, WaPo decided to get to the bottom of the account, which features the Left’s own videos.

That’s right, the Left is upset that this account posts videos from the Left. They have gotten vewy, vewy angwy over watching themselves.

The bizarre and usually vile videos serve as cautionary tales for parents of public school children and others who wonder why it is that kids have to watch porn in the classroom (yes) or get special instruction from their teacher who identifies as a furry. Or why disgusting books featuring fellatio are prominently displayed in school libraries.

You can’t watch the videos for long before screaming, why can’t they leave the kids alone??