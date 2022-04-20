April 20, 2022

EVERYTHING IS PROBLEMATICAL: Disney Thinks Tinker Bell and Captain Hook Are ‘Potentially Problematic.’ “Tinker Bell (yes, I thought it was one word too) raised concern because she is ‘body conscious’ and jealous of Peter Pan’s attention. A young attractive woman who cares about her appearance and likes boys—the horror! Meanwhile they reportedly fretted over Captain Hook because has a disability but likes to do villainous things, and that could be considered by some to be discriminatory.”

This is not a satire piece, by the way.