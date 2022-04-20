April 20, 2022

HMM: Russia Decides to Blame NATO for Sinking the Moskva. “It appears that the evolving Russian propaganda response to this catastrophe is not to deny that it happened, but to deny that it happened in the way it is described: The Ukrainians didn’t sink the Moskva; NATO sank the Moskva using Ukrainian proxies. As one Russian commentator put it, the Russian yellow press started disseminating the story that ‘the attack on the cruiser Moskva was a carefully planned joint action of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Western countries. In addition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military specialists from Britain, Canada and Australia took part in it.'”

That’s a non-trivial escalation of Moscow’s anti-Western propaganda effort.