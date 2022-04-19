April 19, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: School Librarians Want to Remove Some Classic Titles From Reading Lists.

School Library Journal teamed up with the National Council of Teachers of English to ask school librarians what books should come off reading lists and what, if any, books should join the list.

The list includes some typical targets of the left. Number one on the list? To Kill a Mockingbird. That’s right, librarians think that Harper Lee’s Southern literary masterpiece should come off the list more than any other book. You see, it’s “problematic” because it’s set in the pre-Civil Rights-era South, and we can’t have kids reading stuff like that unless it paints all white people as racist oppressors, now can we?