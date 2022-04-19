April 19, 2022

IF YOU STRIKE ME DOWN, I SHALL BECOME MORE POWERFUL THAN YOU CAN POSSIBLY IMAGINE: Thank You, Taylor Lorenz. “Lorenz’s attack on LoTT isn’t going as well as she thought it might. She’s currently being served a massive L and is doing what she can to defend herself and, as the left usually does, keep the ideological bubble intact in order to fend off the real truth; that they’re the baddies. In truth, Lorenz did LoTT a favor. The Twitter account was wildly popular but it didn’t have that mainstream exposure. Thanks to Lorenz, more people know about it than ever. More people will begin watching it and as trainwreck after trainwreck scrolls past their screen and they’re unable to look away, they’ll become more familiar with the left as it is today. Parents will see the myriad of teachers in public schools who proudly introduce sex and sexualization to their children and understand why legislators in places like Florida did what they did.”

UPDATE: Babylon Bee CEO announces that he’s worked out a deal to make Libs of Tik Tok’s gig a full-time career.

(Updated and bumped.)