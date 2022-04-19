April 19, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Taylor Lorenz Knows Privacy Is Reserved for Liberals.

Libs of Tik Tok is exposing the insane lies of people with an outsized influence on their community. These lunatics choose to put their gibberish on the internet. If they don’t want people seeing it, they should stop publishing it. Libs of Tik Tok isn’t doxing anybody. Nobody’s privacy is being violated. The ongoing mental decline of the left, in their own public words, is being catalogued. That’s why the left is now fighting back against an anonymous internet user who keeps presenting evidence they’d rather we didn’t see.

Related: Washington Post clearly hopes you won’t notice how they aided and abetted Taylor Lorenz in endangering Libs of Tik Tok’s life [screenshots]. “The Washington Post linked directly to libsoftiktok’s real estate license. the purpose clearly is to destroy this woman’s ability to feed herself.”

The link has since been removed, “Not because WaPo suddenly decided to grow a conscience, but because they got tired of being bombarded with questions about what the hell would possess them to ever do something like this and call it ‘journalism.’”

When the Washington Post declared in early 2009 through its then-subsidiary publication Newsweek that “We Are All Socialists Now,” it’s increasingly obvious the model they had in mind was East Germany and the Stasi.

Meanwhile, as America’s Newspaper of Record notes: Liberals Raise Concerns About Account That’s Making Them Look Bad By Just Sharing Their Actual Words.