April 19, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: WaPo Pursues “All The President’s Men.”

The New Hotness? Unreal: WaPo reporter claimed “severe PTSD” from Internet criticism — and then doxxed an anonymous Twitter user; Update: LibsofTikTok responds.

“They can’t get Twitter to keep Libs of TikTok locked out, because the user doesn’t violate their terms of service. Instead, they’re trying to intimidate her off the platform. And for some reason, the Washington Post has decided to join this crusade by publishing this doxxing effort by Taylor Lorenz, who just was featured less than a fortnight ago sobbing over how these attacks target women. This is utterly despicable, and it is an organizational failure that descends from the very top of the Washington Post’s hierarchy.”

Related: WaPo’s Megan McArdle says woman behind Libs of Tik Tok getting doxxed isn’t really a big deal because she’s just an Orthodox Jew.