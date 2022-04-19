April 19, 2022

“I’m going to get that n—–’s name on my face. That’s a champ right there. F—in’ Gascón,” says gang member Luis Angel Hernandez in a jailhouse phone call…

According to a law enforcement source, Hernandez shot and killed a delivery person for a marijuana delivery service during an armed robbery in 2018. He is a member of the OTF gang…

“This s–t looking real good. Now we got a new DA in LA … so they’re going to drop a gang of, um, like my gun enhancement, my gang enhancement,” he says in the jailhouse phone call. “My gang enhancement is 10 years, fool, for being a gang member. And then the gun in the commission of a crime.”…

“That’s the n—– right there, bro. He’s making historic changes for all of us, fool. I’m just grateful, fool. Like, I got good news off that s–t,” Hernandez says in the audio.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to murder and the personal use of a firearm. He will be eligible for youthful offender parole, which would limit his time in prison to 25 years.