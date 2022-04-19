April 19, 2022

THE PEASANTS ARE REVOLTING. YOU SAID IT — THEY STINK ON ICE! Even Californians Are Revolting Against High Taxes: New Poll.

You know the Democratic Party is in trouble when even California voters start to revolt against its policies. And that’s the finding of new polling from the Public Policy Institute of California.

A whopping 72% of California adults think they pay more taxes than they should, the new survey finds.

This isn’t a partisan phenomenon. Almost half of Democrats, 48%, agree, in addition to an overwhelming majority of Republicans and independents.