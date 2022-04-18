April 18, 2022

WELCOME PUPPET SHOW, SPINAL TAP, AND KAMALA HARRIS: The White House Sending Kamala Harris to Small Towns in Red States Is a Genius Political Move. “Everyone, the public, the Biden White House, the Democrat party, and even the Beltway media, realize that Kamala Harris is way out of her depth and is a political liability. Most observers believe that 2022 and 2024 will be challenging years for the Democrats, and the last thing they need is Harris to start cackling while discussing abortion or genocide, or some other serious subject. The clincher is that the Biden team can’t put her on ice without creating a massive issue for themselves, so they have to find something for her to do. That something is to send her out on the road to places where she can’t screw anything up because the Democrats know they aren’t going to win those areas anyway.”