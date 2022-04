I HAD BEEN ASSURED THAT BLOCKCHAIN MADE THIS KIND OF THING IMPOSSIBLE: ‘We Are F*****’: Crypto Stablecoin Collapses After $182M Hack. “On Sunday, cybersecurity firm PeckShield reported the attack on Beanstalk Farms, saying hackers stole more than $80 million for themselves, but the protocol’s losses appeared to be even higher. The company later said its initial analysis showed the losses amounted to around $182 million.”