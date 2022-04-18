April 18, 2022

FALLOUT: Russia’s Artificial Intelligence Boom May Not Survive the War. “The last year was a busy one for Russia’s military and civilian artificial intelligence efforts. Moscow poured money into research and development, and Russia’s civil society debated the country’s place in the larger AI ecosystem. But Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the resulting sanctions have brought several of those efforts to a halt — and thrown into question just how many of its AI advancements Russia will be able to salvage and continue. “