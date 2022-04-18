April 18, 2022

DURHAM INVESTIGATION: DOJ’s Special Counsel says CIA data that came from former Clinton lawyer claiming Trump had Russian connections is ‘not technically plausible’ and was ‘user-created.’

The Justice Department’s Special Counsel’s Office has said that CIA data alleging a relationship between Donald Trump and Russia is ‘not technically plausible.’

In a court filing on Friday, Special Counsel John Durham asserted that the alleged relationship with the former President and Russia – which Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann concluded – was ‘user-created.’

Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI in September 2016 saying he didn’t work for the Clintons when he presented the ‘purported data and “white papers” that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel’ between former president Trump and Kremlin-tied Alfa Bank.

Durham also alleged Sussmann gave the CIA information about Trump in February 2017. He said the agency concluded the information wasn’t true.

‘While the FBI did not reach an ultimate conclusion regarding the data’s accuracy or whether it might have been in whole or in part genuine, spoofed, altered, or fabricated, [the CIA] concluded in early 2017 that the Russian Bank 1 data and Russian Phone Provider 1 data was not “technically plausible,” did not “withstand technical scrutiny,” “contained gaps,” “conflicted with [itself]” and was “user-created and not machine/tool generated,”‘ he wrote in the court documents filed Friday.

He did, however, say the Special Counsel’s Office ‘has not reached a definitive conclusion in this regard.’