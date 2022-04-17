April 17, 2022

WALLS ARE CLOSING IN ON PUTIN: The Department Of Defense Just Released An “Equity Action Plan” And I’m Sure This Is Probably The Most Important Thing For Our Military To Focus On Right Now.

If that news doesn’t have him trembling in the Kremlin, this ought to do it: Julian Lennon sings John’s ‘Imagine’ for first time ever in Ukraine fundraiser.

In accordance with the prophecy: Putin Withdraws From Ukraine After Celebrities Threaten To Sing ‘Imagine.’

Speaking of which, a flashback: The Babylon Bee made a parody of John Lennon’s “Imagine” about communism and it’s quite simply the greatest thing you’ll see on the internet today: