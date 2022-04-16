April 16, 2022

DEPEND UPON IT, SIR; WHEN A MAN KNOWS THE MIDTERMS ARE IN NOVEMBER, IT CONCENTRATES HIS MIND WONDERFULLY: White House restarting federal oil, gas lease sales next week.

Flashback to March 7th: ‘I know the facts can be inconvenient’: Psaki snaps at question over why Biden isn’t producing more domestic oil, blames Putin for the rise in prices at the pump and says there is still no decision to ban Russian energy imports. “‘To be very clear federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas,’ Psaki said.”