April 16, 2022

PARTY OF YOUTH UPDATE: The gerontocracy protects its own.

Democrats only really began to debate whether [Dianne] Feinstein remained able to represent 40 million people when she oversaw the confirmation hearings of now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But Feinstein’s cognitive decline has been apparent for some time now. Even before Feinstein famously turned the Brett Kavanaugh hearings into a partisan bloodbath — you may recall how the octogenarian first sat on Christine Blasey Ford’s letter until it leaked to the public — Feinstein allowed a Chinese spy to spend 20 years on her staff. In any other profession, Feinstein would have been put out to pasture long ago. Instead, four Senators, three of whom are Democrats, are now sounding the alarm to Feinstein’s own hometown paper. Two say Feinstein failed to even recognize them, and several other people said Feinstein seemed to lose her mind while speaking at a memorial for a late San Francisco official — twice. Feinstein initially forgot to even mention the memorial’s subject, whom she had known for decades. She then returned to speak up again but spoke about the decedent in the present tense.

Questioning Feinstein being near the end of her shelf life leads to questions about the Big Guy’s sell-through date having long expired. And as former and current Democratic Party operative Chuck Todd notes: Democrats don’t want to deal with questions about Biden’s age.

“It’s a tricky thing,” Todd said later in the panel. “If you start again, if you start questioning Dianne Feinstein, the president of the United States is going to start getting this stuff, and that’s something the party doesn’t want to have to deal with, those questions here.”

Questions about moments such as this: “‘After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused.’ Joe Biden had been, for decades, a corrupt and incompetent pol. Today, he is either an extreme left-winger or an empty vessel through which the extreme left is exerting control over America. Nevertheless, I feel sorry for him. It is hard to understand how those close to him, starting with his wife, can allow him to be so constantly humiliated. It is nothing less than elder abuse.”

During that same speech, “Biden pulled a Biden and did some resume padding by claiming he was a ‘full professor’ at the University of Pennsylvania during the brief time he was not in office. Biden has a long history of lying about his personal accomplishments, to be sure, but claiming to have been a professor as one of those is a stretch even for him. Biden said, ‘I’ve been at a lot of university campuses, matter of fact for four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.’”