April 16, 2022

DANIEL GREENFIELD: Disney’s Business Model is Turning Kids Into Dysfunctional Adults. “The entertainment industry went from a leisure enterprise to one that thrives on dysfunction, that is less interested in having 60% of the country watching something for an hour than having 10% of the country binge watch it for six hours. Ratings and demographic profiles of the industry reflect a profound shift away from entertainment as a past time to entertainment as a lifestyle. And even an identity.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:45 am
