April 14, 2022

THE RNC JUST TOLD THE BIASED COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES TO SHOVE IT: “The [the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD)] has been plagued by accusations of left-wing bias for years. In 2012, debate moderator Candy Crowley infamously disputed Mitt Romney when he said that Barack Obama refused to call the Benghazi terrorist attack for two weeks. Crowley sided with Obama, claiming that he had, although Romney was indeed correct. The CPD has also faced accusations of personal conflict due to members’ close ties with Democrats. In 2016, several CPD board members had reportedly been Hillary Clinton donors.”