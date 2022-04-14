April 14, 2022

HMM: Tesla’s Texas Charger Grant Applications Fail; It’s Bad For Texas But Reveals Tesla’s Super-Low Costs. “A Texas program which gives grants to install fast EV chargers, as long as they support non-Tesla TSLA cars got applications by Tesla. This was a first for Tesla in the USA, as their stations normally only charge Tesla cars. Also interesting is the amounts of the grants, which can cover 70% of the cost of the chargers, to a maximum of $150,000 per charger. Tesla’s applications ask for as little as $30,000 per charger, while most other applications are claiming the maximum $150,000 and perhaps cost even more.”