April 14, 2022

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Twitter Punishes Libs Of Tik Tok For Daring To Expose Radical Leftism.

Essentially, Twitter deemed it illegal to amplify what gender-bending, Trump-hating, racist, groomer leftists have already revealed about themselves online.

Since its beginnings in November 2020, the “Libs of Tik Tok” account has amassed more than 613,000 followers on Twitter and gained rapid popularity on other platforms such as Instagram for cross-posting TikTok wokeness.

The account features nightmarish videos, pictures, and even exclusive looks at the left-wing radicalism in schools and other institutions, which it refers to as coming from the “Depths of Hell.” From advertisements for genital mutilation to critical race theory to pornographic library books, “Libs of Tik Tok” documents how U.S. public schools have become a breeding ground for progressive ideology.

“Libs of Tik Tok” has been instrumental in helping parents understand the insane indoctrination occurring to their children every day, which is why Twitter wants to squash it under its authoritarian boot.

“[A] lot of parents are really getting awakened now. My account has been very influential on this, as well as other accounts and media outlets, in really showing parents what is going on in the schools that they otherwise wouldn’t know or realized. So I think that I do have a lot of hope for the future. And I think that we’re going to retake our school,” the “Libs of Tik Tok” creator told The Post Millenial last week. “…The average parent doesn’t want their six-year-old to be taught about pansexuals.”