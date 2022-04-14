April 14, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Elon Musk Seems Like a Cool Guy and Maybe He’ll Hire Me at Twitter. “Libs don’t want us expressing our honest opinions, because then it’s a lot tougher to control us. And they hate being ridiculed because, as Saul Alinsky noted decades ago, there’s no defense against it. If you make a joke about Richard Levine being a man — which he is, because that’s how chromosomes work and everybody knows it — libs will panic and try to silence you. In their minds, they have no choice. The truth is just too dangerous. Elon Musk is standing up for the Babylon Bee, wielding his astonishing fortune like a giant spiked baseball bat, and it’s a modern liberal’s worst nightmare. Tee-hee!”