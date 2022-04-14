April 14, 2022

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING! JustTheNews digs deeper into the Hunter Biden files (you know, the ones everyone told us was Russian disinformation) and finds yet more shady sh*t:

“[M]emos gathered by the FBI show, the charitable discussions evolved into an expanding relationship between Hunter Biden and Chinese energy giant CEFC to include business deals that would eventually reap the Biden family millions of dollars.”

For those who think this is nothing, and has no bearing on the President, you need only answer ONE question to shut me up:

WHO IS “THE BIG GUY” WHO GETS HIS 10%?