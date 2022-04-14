April 14, 2022

FASTER, PLEASE: Elon Just Offered to Buy Twitter for $43 Billion Cash.

That’s right, it’s happening. Elon has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion in cash. He wants to take it private and “transform” it into “the platform for free speech around the globe” (his words).

And he’s apparently not quitting with just Twitter!

(I think Frank may have made that last one up.) As a result, Twitter lefties are having a meltdown right now: Here’s a roundup of the woke freakout to Elon’s takeover bid at Twitter.

As well as:

I, too, enjoyed Jonah Goldberg’s Liberal Fascism back in the day. But even I don’t make Hitler comparisons with someone who made his bones thanks to the Obama administration.