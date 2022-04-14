April 14, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: Democrats face nightmare scenario, ‘biblical disaster.’

Inflation, immigration, the war in Ukraine and the still-lingering COVID-19 pandemic make for a dreadful political atmosphere for President Biden’s party.

The problems are compounded by Biden’s weak approval numbers and the historical pattern whereby a president’s party typically loses seats in the first midterms of his tenure.

Some Democrats believe a turnaround is still possible, or at least that losses can be kept modest.

But others, granted anonymity to speak candidly, sound a louder alarm.

“I think this is going to be a biblical disaster,” said one such Democratic strategist, who did not wish to be named. “This is the reality we are in as Democrats and no one wants to face it.”