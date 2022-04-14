April 14, 2022
DON’T GET COCKY: Democrats face nightmare scenario, ‘biblical disaster.’
Inflation, immigration, the war in Ukraine and the still-lingering COVID-19 pandemic make for a dreadful political atmosphere for President Biden’s party.
The problems are compounded by Biden’s weak approval numbers and the historical pattern whereby a president’s party typically loses seats in the first midterms of his tenure.
Some Democrats believe a turnaround is still possible, or at least that losses can be kept modest.
But others, granted anonymity to speak candidly, sound a louder alarm.
“I think this is going to be a biblical disaster,” said one such Democratic strategist, who did not wish to be named. “This is the reality we are in as Democrats and no one wants to face it.”
Well, they’ve been able to implement so many of the policies they wanted – what did they think would happen?