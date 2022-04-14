April 14, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Product shortages and soaring prices reveal fragility of U.S. supply chain/ “About 31% of grocery products consumers browsed were out of stock in the first week of April, according to Datasembly, a research firm that tracks grocery and retail pricing. That’s up from 11% at the end of November 2021. Out-of-stock notices were even more common in Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington, where they surpassed 40%.”

I don’t think the country should even have a Secretary of Transportation, but since we do have one, where the hell is he and what the hell is he doing?