April 13, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Frank R. James Is a Victim of Society, Presumably.

This is the wrong sort of lunatic for the mainstream media’s taste. He doesn’t help them politically. A guy who looks like that is supposed to be a victim, not an aggressor. So they’ll find a way to either excuse it or dismiss it, and then they’ll get back to maligning their preferred enemies.

Remember when that maniac in an SUV plowed down a bunch of old ladies and children at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year? It might as well have been 100 years ago. The libs couldn’t blame it on Trump or his supporters, so they’ve all moved on. And they’ll move on from this attack as well.