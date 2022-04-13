April 13, 2022
CHRIS WALLACE HARDEST HIT: CNN+ Had the Most Embarrassing Launch Ever, Big Cuts Coming. “What was the pitch? The network of sex scandals, the Cuomo boys, pedophiliacs, and low-budget partisan propaganda wants your money!“
CHRIS WALLACE HARDEST HIT: CNN+ Had the Most Embarrassing Launch Ever, Big Cuts Coming. “What was the pitch? The network of sex scandals, the Cuomo boys, pedophiliacs, and low-budget partisan propaganda wants your money!“
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.