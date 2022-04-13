«
April 13, 2022

FIRST BUS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM TEXAS ARRIVES IN NATION’S CAPITAL: “As Katie [Pavlich] pointed out, Abbott’s now in-progress plan to send illegal immigrants to D.C. is little different from the Biden administration’s flights of illegal immigrants around the country under the cover of nightfall. And while ‘Biden officials are perfectly fine with sending them to your neighborhood, but [they] loudly object when sent to theirs.’”

