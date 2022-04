GET’EM SKEERED AND KEEP THE SKEER ON ‘EM: Republican PAC Going for the ‘Kill’ in House Districts Where Biden Won Big. “While it is true that I usually like to err on the side of caution, these are dire times. I find myself more in a kind of ‘if you’ve got your enemy in a rout, keep routing’ mood lately. Rather than waste money piling on in races that will more than likely flip Republican in November, why not think outside the box?”