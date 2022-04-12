April 12, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Woke Mob Hunts Down Student Who Invited Col. Allen West to Speak at U. Buffalo.

The Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Buffalo invited Colonel Allen West to speak about American values, his life, and how he overcame racism.

A student mob disrupted the event and was so threatening that West had to be escorted off campus by police.

The student who organized the event had to hide from the mob in a bathroom as they hunted her down.