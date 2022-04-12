April 12, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: The Country’s in the Very Best of Hands, Part 876945.

The emails recovered from Hunter’s laptop “make clear that Hunter was cashing in on the Biden name, including as a board member of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. That influence-peddling was a potential political liability for Mr. Biden, which was why the facts deserved an airing before the election.”

Yes, they did deserve airing, but the country’s in the very best of hands, so that didn’t happen.

Now, courtesy of the Associated Press, we learn that the rot surrounding Washington has insinuated itself into some alarming spots.

“Federal prosecutors,” we learned, “charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail.”

The names of the men?

Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali.

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to suspect that the game’s afoot.

Powerline’s Scott Johnson and John Hinderaker have been devoting serious attention to this story (and here, here, and here).

The men, though apparently American citizens, are likely in the pay of a foreign power, most likely Iran.

They were allegedly armed to the teeth and lavished free rent and other goodies on four Secret Service agents, all of whom are currently suspended.

According to a story in The Daily Mail that Johnson quotes, one of the agents was assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’s security detail, another was on the “presidential protective detail, and regularly traveled with President Biden on Air Force One.”

But how did all of this come to light?

It was uncovered “by luck” during a routine investigation conducted by a United States Postal Service inspector.

As Johnson put it, “You have got to be kidding me.”

The country’s in the very best of hands.