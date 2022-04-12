April 12, 2022

WALMART TO PAY TRUCKERS $110,000 A YEAR, MORE THAN DOUBLE AVERAGE COLLEGE GRAD SALARY: “For context, Walmart drivers make more than the average college graduate with a four-year degree. College graduates start out with an average salary of $55,260. Walmart truckers make double that, without the debt and wasted hours in the classroom with a nutty professor. Society sells college as a must. It’s a hustle. For some students, like those who enroll in STEM programs, college is ideal. Then there are the others who spend $100,000 in tuition for some useless degree and make far less than truckers, plumbers and welders do.”