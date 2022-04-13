April 13, 2022

I COULDN’T HELP BUT NOTICE: Grocers Push Through Inflation, Passing Higher Prices to Shoppers.

Supermarket operators including Albertsons Kroger and others are reporting rising sales, driven by increasing food prices and consumers continuing to prepare many meals at home. Profits are rising for grocery chains too as they raise prices of many products rather than absorb all increases, though some executives have said that inflation is starting to alter consumers’ shopping habits.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday that inflation grew to a four-decade high of 8.5% in March from the same month a year ago. Food prices rose 8.8% from last year, with grocery prices increasing 10%.

Albertsons executives said Tuesday that the Boise, Idaho-based grocer, which operates its namesake stores as well as Jewel-Osco and Safeway chains, is managing inflation well and gaining market share. Consumers so far haven’t made big changes in how they shop, executives said, though they expect low-income shoppers to start buying fewer groceries later in the year.