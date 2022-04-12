April 12, 2022

KIRA DAVIS: Told Ya So.

Al Sharpton stunned the media watchers on Monday when he issued a warning to Democrats that their “woke” agenda is pushing away Black voters.

In an interview with Joe Scarborough, the Reverend responded to the host’s complaints about “wokeism” by admitting that Black Americans have other things to worry about right now, something the Democrat Party seems wholly uninterested in.

Scarborough: Let me say it slowly for my Democratic friends in Washington D.C. Black voters are more conservative than you are, white woke leaders in Washington D.C. Hispanic voters are more conservative than you are, white woke leaders in Washington D.C. Asian American voters are more conservative than you are, white woke voters in Washington D.C. and they’re more conservative on crime, they’re more conservative on education, they’re more conservative on ‘these woke issues.’ Get off of Twitter!

Sharpton: They’re losing people of color because they really don’t get the people of color’s life. If you are living in a city neighborhood that is inundated with crime and you act like that is not an issue, you’ve already lost me. That is an issue. Yes, we must deal with policing, I’ve been out front with that. But you cannot ignore when 12-year-old kids, whose somebody’s niece and neighbor’s kid, get killed and you act like that’s a non-issue because you’re too elitist to live on the ground.

It was a revelation of sorts. If even Al Sharpton is saying all this has gone too far, things must really be bad.

I was less than impressed with his sudden moment of clarity. He’s right, of course, but this falls squarely underneath the umbrella of “too little, too late.”