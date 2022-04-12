April 12, 2022

WELCOME BACK, CARTER! Inflation increased again to an insane 8.5%, the highest its been since Jimmy Carter.

Fortunately, the big three networks were quick to cover for Brandon this morning:

Sure, Americans might not be able to buy food, pay their rent, or afford gas, but ABC has us covered with an even more important lesson in queer theory!

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:





