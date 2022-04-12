April 12, 2022

UK GROOMER: Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story review – a welter of devastating detail. “The [two-part Netflix documentary’s] nearly three-hour running time is a measured, relentless march of contemporary footage, present-day interviews with people who worked with or knew him, the investigative journalists who eventually unearthed the evidence behind the rumours – the years and years of rumours – and one of his victims – from the years and years of victims. It moves chronologically through his career, from the early days as a DJ through to the jewel in the BBC’s crown as Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It presenter, and on to an enjoyable non-retirement as a national treasure in perennial demand for TV guest appearances. All of it bolstered, of course, by his constant work raising millions for charity – most famously for Stoke Mandeville hospital and other such institutions. The latter gave him an entree into the establishment, and friendships with everyone from then prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who admired his can-do spirit, to Prince Charles, who saw him as a conduit to the working man and spent years in correspondence with him seeking advice on public relations and the best way to use royalty’s influence for the good of under-acknowledged services. It, effectively, made him invincible. Rumours of his true predilections abounded, but there was never any evidence. Journalist Meirion Jones eventually found victims willing to testify, despite their enduring vulnerability, but his Newsnight investigation into the by-then late Savile’s rape and abuse of countless children and adults was infamously pulled at the last minute, apparently to save the BBC embarrassment.”